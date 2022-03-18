iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Lifted by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,474. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

