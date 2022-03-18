iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,012 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,149,000.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.46. 115,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,876. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

