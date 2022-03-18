iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

