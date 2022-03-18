iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.38 and last traded at $74.38. Approximately 65,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 90,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.