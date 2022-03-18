iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after buying an additional 289,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,916,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,619,000 after buying an additional 80,946 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

