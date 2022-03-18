iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $164.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.