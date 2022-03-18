iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Round Rock Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 3.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

