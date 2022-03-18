iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458,499 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 55.4% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 119,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

