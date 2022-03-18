iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.17 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

