iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

