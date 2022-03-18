iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 359,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

