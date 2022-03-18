iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 151,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $108.36. 359,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

