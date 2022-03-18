iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Bridge Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

