Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 715,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 854,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ISR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
