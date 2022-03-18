Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 715,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 854,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ISR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

