Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Shares of ITCB opened at $3.06 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
