Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ITCB opened at $3.06 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

