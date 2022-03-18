J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.73).

SBRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 263.70 ($3.43) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.49. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

