Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

