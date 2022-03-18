Jack Callaway Buys 2,500 Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) insider Jack Callaway purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £22,475 ($29,226.27).

Shares of ERM opened at GBX 909 ($11.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.45 million and a PE ratio of 77.69. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 810 ($10.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 910.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 976.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

