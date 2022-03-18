James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 923,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of James River Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of James River Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 36,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $789.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

