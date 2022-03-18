Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.00 and its 200 day moving average is $212.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

