Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.20 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

AMP opened at $299.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.54 and a 200 day moving average of $293.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.