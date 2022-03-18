Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 429.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.