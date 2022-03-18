Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.42 on Thursday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

