Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAIN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

HAIN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 638,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

