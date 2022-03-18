Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 4,100 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.47) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,070 ($52.93).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,692.50 ($48.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The firm has a market cap of £85.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,668.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,703.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($47.66) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,191,482.44). Insiders purchased 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

