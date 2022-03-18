Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

JCTCF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.36. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

