JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $343,950.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 773,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,433. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $54.05.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $62,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

