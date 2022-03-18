John Ho Purchases 30,769 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho bought 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $274,151.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, John Ho bought 33,624 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $253,524.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $404.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

