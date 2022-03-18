John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

