Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $79.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. 145,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,039. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

