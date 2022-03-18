Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $65.61. 5,875,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.