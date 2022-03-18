Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $183.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

JNJ stock opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $7,092,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $2,905,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

