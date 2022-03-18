Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.00

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.50). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.55), with a volume of 861,501 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £531.64 million and a P/E ratio of 79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,435.63).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

