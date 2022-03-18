JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Price Target to €3.70

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.30 ($4.73) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.07) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.82 ($4.19).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

