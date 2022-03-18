JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Price Target to CHF 124

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $124.00 on Monday. Medacta Group has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88.
Medacta Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
