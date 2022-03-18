JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Price Target to CHF 124

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $124.00 on Monday. Medacta Group has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

