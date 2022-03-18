K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KBL. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBL opened at C$30.16 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.69 and a one year high of C$47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen (Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.