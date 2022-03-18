Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

