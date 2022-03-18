Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$12.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.
Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)
