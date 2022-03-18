Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Issues Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Katapult had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

KPLT stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of -0.68. Katapult has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

