KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

