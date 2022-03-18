KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
