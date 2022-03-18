KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.58. KE shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 216,269 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.50, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of -1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 131.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $220,614,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $176,719,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

