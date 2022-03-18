Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Shares Down 2.5%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 54,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 125,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.89.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

