Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.
Shares of KMPR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 940,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,293. Kemper has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.
In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.