Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 940,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,293. Kemper has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.