KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryerson Holding Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

RYI stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ryerson by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

