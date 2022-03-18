Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 11464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

