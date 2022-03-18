KickToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233,702.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $233,702.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,610,578 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

