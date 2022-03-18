Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.21 Million

Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will post $422.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.40 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $282.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.