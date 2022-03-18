KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KIO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 90,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

