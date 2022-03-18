KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KIO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 90,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
