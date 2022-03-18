Klimatas Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,835.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 277.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

