Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €29.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.06 ($44.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

