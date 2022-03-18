KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Upgraded by Citigroup to Outperform

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $85.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

